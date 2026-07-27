Detectives identify suspects in Carpinteria cannabis farm burglaries

Following two burglaries at a Carpinteria-area cannabis cultivation site earlier this year, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified 19 people believed to be responsible.

The facility, located in the 4000 block of Foothill Road, was reportedly hit on January 17 and February 4.

According to the sheriff's office, approximately 2,000 pounds of cannabis worth more than $500,000 was taken.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Surveillance image from February 4, 2026, burglary at Carpinteria cannabis-growing facility.

The suspects include 17 adults and two 17-year-olds. Sheriff's officials say one of the adult suspects has since died, the victim of a murder on February 16.

Arrest warrants for the surviving adult suspects have been issued on charges of burglary, grand theft, and conspiracy:



Dvaryae Deshawn Bryant, 22, Los Angeles

Jeremiah Exzavis Wilson, 23, Lancaster

Isaiah Jovan Lee Piggue, 22, Lancaster

Jerry Angel Meneses Lopez, 26, Santa Monica

Justin Lawrence Smith, 26, Gardena

Kyre Albert Amari Richard, 21, Palmdale

Larry Eudell Lockridge III, 34, Los Angeles

London Malik Rogers, 25, Hawthorne

Norman Jay Williams, 37, Los Angeles

Abraham Bustos, 21, Lynwood

Angel Alexis Rivera, 19, Lynwood

Jathan Douglas Matthews, 18, Los Angeles

Justin Edward Castillo, 26, Cudahy

Katherine Chantal Lopez, 30, Los Angeles

Kevin Lamar Hardy, 21, Bellflower

Vincent Joshua Rioz, 22, Santa Fe Springs

Sheriff's officials are asking anyone with information that could help investigators locate the suspects to contact the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (805) 681-4171 or on the sheriff's website.

The two juvenile suspects have reportedly been referred to the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Court.