Detectives identify suspects in Carpinteria cannabis farm burglaries

Following two burglaries at a Carpinteria-area cannabis cultivation site earlier this year, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified 19 people believed to be responsible.
The facility, located in the 4000 block of Foothill Road, was reportedly hit on January 17 and February 4.
According to the sheriff's office, approximately 2,000 pounds of cannabis worth more than $500,000 was taken.
The suspects include 17 adults and two 17-year-olds. Sheriff's officials say one of the adult suspects has since died, the victim of a murder on February 16.
Arrest warrants for the surviving adult suspects have been issued on charges of burglary, grand theft, and conspiracy:
- Dvaryae Deshawn Bryant, 22, Los Angeles
- Jeremiah Exzavis Wilson, 23, Lancaster
- Isaiah Jovan Lee Piggue, 22, Lancaster
- Jerry Angel Meneses Lopez, 26, Santa Monica
- Justin Lawrence Smith, 26, Gardena
- Kyre Albert Amari Richard, 21, Palmdale
- Larry Eudell Lockridge III, 34, Los Angeles
- London Malik Rogers, 25, Hawthorne
- Norman Jay Williams, 37, Los Angeles
- Abraham Bustos, 21, Lynwood
- Angel Alexis Rivera, 19, Lynwood
- Jathan Douglas Matthews, 18, Los Angeles
- Justin Edward Castillo, 26, Cudahy
- Katherine Chantal Lopez, 30, Los Angeles
- Kevin Lamar Hardy, 21, Bellflower
- Vincent Joshua Rioz, 22, Santa Fe Springs
Sheriff's officials are asking anyone with information that could help investigators locate the suspects to contact the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (805) 681-4171 or on the sheriff's website.
The two juvenile suspects have reportedly been referred to the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Court.