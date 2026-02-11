DiCaprio, Penn and Del Toro honored at sold-out Santa Barbara International Film Festival event

Fans lined up for hours outside the historic Arlington Theatre, many clutching posters and photos, hoping to catch a glimpse of Hollywood stars at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Monday.

The festival presented the Hammond Cinema Vanguard Award, honoring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro for their work in "One Battle After Another."

The event drew a sold-out crowd, with attendees arriving early to secure a spot along the red carpet.

Among them was Roman Mariano, who said he couldn’t miss the opportunity to see DiCaprio in person.

“Definitely Leonardo DiCaprio,” Mariano said. “He’s been such an inspiration to me for a long time, especially as an aspiring actor. I couldn’t miss this.”

Benicio Del Toro spoke with KSBY News about his role in the film and the significance of representation.

“It’s an honor,” Del Toro said. “And I think it’s an honor representing a character like Sanse. A character like Sanse is a helper and sees people as human beings.”

Del Toro added that navigating challenging moments can sometimes be as simple as perspective.

“A smile,” he said. “It helps you breathe.”

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival runs through Feb. 14, featuring screenings, panels and award ceremonies celebrating film and filmmakers from around the world.

On Tuesday night, Ryan Coogler, Josh Safdie, Joachim Trier, and Chloe Zhao will be honored with the Outstanding Directors Award.

For a full schedule of SBIFF events, click here.