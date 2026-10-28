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Discovery of body in Santa Barbara apartment prompts suspicious death investigation

Santa Barbara police
KSBY
Santa Barbara police
Posted

A suspicious death is under investigation in Santa Barbara after a body was discovered inside an apartment Wednesday morning.

Santa Barbara police say shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a welfare check was requested on the 100 block of Los Aguajes Avenue.

Officers say after contacting a resident at the location, they identified “suspicious circumstances that prompted further investigation."

A search warrant was then obtained for an apartment, and at around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, police say the warrant was served and a body was located inside.

Police say the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is leading the investigation as the circumstances surrounding the person’s death are considered suspicious.

No other Information was immediately available.

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