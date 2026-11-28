Downtown Santa Barbara businesses saw an influx of shoppers Friday as crowds headed to State Street for Black Friday deals and the start of the holiday shopping season.

Some local business owners said the turnout exceeded expectations, bringing increased foot traffic during one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.

“We’ve got a lot of foot traffic, and it’s probably one of our busiest days of the year,” said Todd Brannin, a seller at the Santa Barbara Urban Flea Market.

While some businesses were surprised by the crowds, others said shoppers were coming in with specific products in mind.

“These are sensory toys, and kids, teens and adults — there’s a big hype for it. Everyone is trying to buy it,” said the owner of DaTrendySpot.

Not all shoppers were looking for holiday gifts or big-ticket purchases. Some said they came downtown with practical shopping needs.

“We needed to purchase sunglasses and a pair of shorts, and I think a pair of sneakers. That’s why we came out. It was strictly functional shopping,” said shopper Andy Buteus.

For those who missed Black Friday, local businesses say there is still time to shop small. Many retailers plan to continue offering deals throughout the weekend, giving shoppers another opportunity to support downtown Santa Barbara businesses as the holiday season gets underway.

