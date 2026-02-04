Downtown Santa Barbara office building eyed for hotel conversion

AB Design Studio is spearheading a project that would transform an existing office building at 114 E. Haley St. into a 37-room hotel. The proposal has already been approved by the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review and is now nearing the building permit stage.

Some residents say the project is unnecessary.

Chris Milam, who works across the street from the site, said the city should prioritize affordable housing over hotel development.

“Seems like the city could use more affordable housing instead of expensive hotels,” Milam said.

Milam said the issue is personal, pointing to the challenges many residents face in Santa Barbara’s high-cost housing market.

“For single young adults and families, if you weren’t born into generational wealth, it’s very tough to make it here,” he said.

Others in the area support the project, citing potential economic benefits.

John Leenhouwers, owner of the Cazita Merchant located nearby, said a hotel could help bring more people and business to the neighborhood.

“Hotels bring people to town, and we need more people. More people means more business,” Leenhouwers said.

Leenhouwers said his business has experienced a decline in sales over the past year and relies heavily on pedestrian and tourist traffic.

“It’s not as easy as everyone thinks. A lot of businesses here rely on foot traffic and tourist traffic,” he said.

The proposal remains in its early stages.

