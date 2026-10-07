Driver killed in Santa Barbara parking structure after colliding with pillar

One person was killed in a Santa Barbara parking structure after colliding with a pillar on the afternoon of October 6, 2026.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, operators received multiple 911 calls reporting a single-vehicle collision at around 4:54 p.m. The crashed vehicle had two people in it.

Santa Barbara police responded to the calls immediately at City Lot 10 at 600 Anacapa Street and began lifesaving medical care for the passengers. Fire department personnel and paramedics arrived minutes later and continued medical treatment.

The driver had serious injuries and was quickly transported to Cottage Hospital for further treatment. The passenger had major injuries and, after lifesaving efforts from first responders, tragically died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.