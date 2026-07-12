Driver uninjured after a car falls down an embankment in Santa Barbara

A car fell approximately 200 feet down an embankment in Santa Barbara on Saturday evening.

Police say they responded to the 900 block of Alameda Padre Serra around 5:30 p.m. after reports of a car driving off the roadway and falling down the embankment.

Officers crossed the embankment to reach the driver. Officials say they were the only person in the car. Officers discovered the driver was uninjured when they reached him.

A heavy-duty tow-truck crane helped remove the car from the embankment. Alameda Padre Serra reopened at around 7:30 p.m. Officials say DUI is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, and the incident remains under investigation.