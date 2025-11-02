Drought-tolerant agave offers new hope for California farmers

Santa Barbara County growers are diversifying their crops by adding agave plants, creating a new agricultural opportunity.

"Aren't they just gorgeous!" said Ane Diaz, Agave Council board member.

Diaz knows agaves well. Since 2019, she has grown more than 20,000 plants on 11 acres that once grew avocados. Her farm focuses on seven varieties, with a practical approach to selection.

"Mostly we concentrated on the agaves that we like to drink," Diaz said.

Agave spirits rank as the world's second-most popular alcohol, but the plant offers more than just a drink.

"We learned about the power of the agave as a fire retardant. It's not like it's going to stop your fire, but it holds the fire," she said.

Diaz is one of more than 100 farmers statewide who have planted agave in the last five years, according to the California Agave Council.

"I think people are excited about the idea of a crop that is very low maintenance, very drought-tolerant," said Ryan Carr, winemaker and grower at Carr Vineyards.

Carr is planting agave alongside his traditional grape vines. The most recent county crop reports show a 28% drop in wine production last year, but Carr isn't worried.

"The grape industry is not going anywhere," he said.

Since 2021, the agave industry has experienced massive growth, with the Agave Council reporting 110% annual growth since 2021 and a market value of around $2.3 billion.

However, Carr warns of potential oversupply issues ahead.

"So a lot of plants are going in the ground, and seven years from now, all of a sudden there's going to be all these agaves, and we may be in the same position that the wine industry is in right now," Carr said.

For now, California growers are spearheading change in the industry, while still honoring tradition.

"Of course, no one's ever going to compete with Mexico's 400 years of heritage, but we are going to complement the heritage of Mexico," Diaz said.