Early rattlesnake season raises concerns for Central Coast hikers

Rattlesnake season is beginning to ramp up on the Central Coast, raising concerns for hikers as warmer weather brings more activity to local trails.

Just this week, a hiker in the area needed emergency assistance after being bitten by a snake.

Avid hiker Jeniffer MacLeod says staying safe on the trail is always top of mind, especially when she’s out with her dog, Daisy , who has been trained in rattlesnake aversion.

KSBY

Rattlesnake season is beginning to ramp up on the Central Coast, raising concerns for hikers as warmer weather brings more activity to local trails.

Just this week, a hiker in the area needed emergency assistance after being bitten by a snake.

Avid hiker Jennifer MacLeod said staying safe on the trail is always top of mind, especially when she’s out with her dog, Daisy, who has been trained in rattlesnake aversion.

“I wanted to make sure she was safe and would stay clear of rattlesnakes,” MacLeod said.

That precaution comes as rattlesnake activity is already increasing along the South Coast.

A female hiker was airlifted to a hospital Monday after being bitten by a snake on the Cold Spring Trail near Montecito Peak, according to Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue. Officials have not released an update on her condition.

Statewide, the California Poison Control System reports there were 77 snakebite-related calls between January and March, a notable increase for this time of year.

Experts say the rise in activity is tied to seasonal changes and warmer-than-normal temperatures.

“It’s spring, rattlesnakes are becoming active again,” said Emily Taylor, a biology professor at Cal Poly and owner of Central Coast Snake Services. “We also had an unusually warm March, which brought them out earlier. As more people head out to enjoy the trails, they’re more likely to run into them.”

Taylor said simple precautions can help reduce risk, including staying on marked trails and wearing sturdy footwear.

“Hiking sandals or lightweight shoes won’t protect you if you step on a rattlesnake,” she said. “It’s time to go old school with thick hiking boots.”

If bitten, experts say to stay calm and call 911 immediately. The sooner treatment is given, the better the outcome is likely to be.