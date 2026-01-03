East Beach remains closed after sewage spill, but many visitors unaware

A beach closure at East Beach in Santa Barbara isn’t keeping people out of the water, raising safety concerns after a recent sewage spill.

Hope Zweig, who walks along East Beach daily, said she was shocked by the number of people in the water.

She added that warning signs about the spill aren’t visible.

“It’s important for the safety of people to know that even if there is a sewage spill, I would definitely not go in,” she said.

The Santa Barbara County Health Department issued the beach closure notice on Dec. 24, after approximately 4,500 gallons of untreated sewage were released due to a pump bypass failure.

Jason Johnston, Director of Environmental Health Services, said the site was last tested on Jan. 30. He added that even if bacteria levels return to within California standards, a second clean test is required before the beach can reopen.

Ongoing rain has added further complications.

“The 72 hours after rain, we advise people to avoid the ocean, especially areas near storm drains, because that’s where all the runoff is going out,” Johnston said.

Brett Moore, who frequently visits East Beach, said he wasn’t aware of the closure but still came prepared, especially after recent rainfall.

“I wear gloves and stuff to protect from bacteria like the sewage spill. I like to keep my feet protected,” Moore said.

There is no set timeline for reopening, but city officials said the closure will likely remain in place for at least another week. Additional warning signs are also planned.

