Efforts underway to protect endangered steelhead trout at Gaviota Creek

Gaviota Creek is one of the few waterways in Santa Barbara County where endangered steelhead trout are still thriving, but conservationists say seasonal changes and barriers along the creek continue to put the species at risk.

The presence of steelhead is also an important sign of the creek’s health, indicating that fresh groundwater is making its way into the waterway.

During the summer months, hotter temperatures and lower water levels can leave some fish trapped in isolated pools, prompting rescue efforts by conservation groups.

“We know every summer this tends to dry out, and we routinely rescue fish from this pool, so we keep our eye on it,” said Candice Meneghin, Executive Director of the Coastal Ranches Conservancy.

Meneghin says when water levels drop, some steelhead become stranded in areas with limited flow. A rescue effort is planned to move fish from isolated pools into areas where they have better access to water.

“Part of the rescue that is going to happen tomorrow is they’re going to bring the fish further down that are isolated, to here,” Meneghin said.

Conservationists say protecting steelhead also requires improving fish passage throughout the creek, including addressing barriers that prevent the species from moving freely.

“Here it’s a Caltrans issue with fish passage, and further downstream it’s State Parks’ issue with how they are diverting water from the creek,” Meneghin said. “So fish passage means you have to have adequate flow, but you also don’t need barriers on the creek. That’s how we’re restoring activity on the creek to be protected.”

The Coastal Ranches Conservancy says protecting Gaviota Creek is critical to maintaining habitat for steelhead trout and preserving one of Santa Barbara County’s important waterways.