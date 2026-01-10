Eight years later, Montecito mudslide survivor honors family, reflects on loss

Eight years after a devastating mudslide tore through Montecito, killing 23 people and injuring more than 100 others, survivor Kim Cantin continues to honor the loved ones she lost while drawing strength from the community that surrounds her.

The Jan. 9, 2018, mudslide struck in the middle of the night, sending a wall of mud, rocks and debris through the coastal community following heavy rains and wildfire burn scars above the area. Cantin awoke buried under debris, alone, after the slide destroyed her home and separated her from her family.

“Once I was being rescued, it looked like a war zone,” Cantin said.

Cantin, her husband, Dave, and their two children attempted to escape the home with their dog as the mudslide hit. The family became separated in the chaos. Their daughter, Lauren, was later found alive by search-and-rescue teams. But the disaster claimed the lives of Dave Cantin and the couple’s teenage son, Jack.

“I miss him. I miss him a lot,” Cantin said, speaking of her son. “And I know they’re flying free and they’re with us. If there’s something you can do to show me you’re around today, I would welcome that.”

For years after the disaster, Cantin searched for Jack’s remains. When they were eventually found, the moment brought unexpected meaning.

“The university said nothing should grow here,” Cantin recalled. “But the pile where we found some of Jack’s remains was graced by beautiful flowers. They brought me those flowers, and they said life found a way — and I said, no, love did.”

Community members and volunteers who responded to the disaster say the emotional recovery continues long after the debris is cleared.

Abe Powell, CEO of the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, was among those who assisted in the aftermath of the mudslide. He said anniversaries like this one serve as a reminder that healing takes time.

“The recovery process for a disaster like that takes decades, and a lot of people forget,” Powell said. “So it’s nice to see a lot of people gather and show up for each other.”

Each year, residents come together to remember those who were lost and to support survivors still coping with the trauma. For Cantin, that collective remembrance has become an essential part of her healing.

“It’s the community showing up year after year,” she said. “That’s what helps me keep going.”

As Montecito marks the eight-year anniversary of the tragedy, Cantin says honoring her family’s memory and witnessing the community’s continued compassion has given her a sense of peace — and hope moving forward.

