El Capitán State Beach campground reopens after 18-month closure

Campers are once again settling into El Capitán State Beach campground after the popular coastal destination reopened following an 18-month closure for a $5.5 million entrance improvement project.

The campground closed in December 2024 while California State Parks completed upgrades designed to improve safety, accessibility, and long-term resilience at the park.

The project included replacing an aging culvert with a new bridge over El Capitán Creek, widening the entrance road to better accommodate RVs and emergency vehicles, constructing a new ADA-accessible entrance kiosk, and improving pedestrian access and stormwater drainage.

For longtime camper Bob Saucedo, the reopening was welcome news.

"I was sad," Saucedo said when asked how he felt during the year-and-a-half closure.

When reservations became available again, he didn't hesitate.

"Since I'm on a mailing list, I got a mailer that says, 'Hey, we're open, come and get a reservation,' so we did," he said.

Bob and his wife, Toni, have been camping at El Capitán State Beach for decades.

"Forty years at least. It's our favorite place, the gem of the California coast," Toni Saucedo said.

While campers say they're excited to return, some believe a few finishing touches are still needed after the lengthy closure.

"It needs some maintenance, some stuff, because it's been empty," Toni Saucedo said. "I think they opened it a bit quick... like on the restrooms."

State Parks says the reopening marks a significant milestone in modernizing the park's entrance infrastructure. Work is not yet complete, however. According to the department, construction of the new permanent entrance trail is expected to be finished by fall 2026. Until then, visitors will continue using a temporary access route.

Despite the remaining work, campers say they're simply happy to have one of the Central Coast's most popular beach campgrounds open once again.

