Electric buses debut on Coastal Express route between Ventura and Santa Barbara counties

Two new electric buses are now running between Ventura County and Santa Barbara County, offering commuters a cleaner way to travel along one of the region’s busiest corridors.

The buses are part of the Coastal Express service, operating along routes 80 through 89 between Camarillo and Santa Barbara. Transit officials say the expansion is aimed at improving sustainability while maintaining reliable service for daily riders.

The zero-emission buses are expected to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and cut down on the number of car trips along the coastal route.

“I take the bus because I don’t have a driver’s license, so it’s nice,” said passenger Ashley Weil.

Claire Grasty, Ventura County’s Director of Public Transit, said the vehicles were acquired through a partnership with the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG).

The buses were paid for through a grant from the California Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, a program designed to support projects that lower emissions across the state.

Despite the upgrades, officials say fares will remain unchanged.

“Our routes are heavily commuter-focused, whether they are typical 9-to-5 riders or those working in the service industry,” Grasty said.

Transit leaders say the addition of zero-emission buses could replace thousands of car trips each year, easing traffic congestion and improving air quality along the coast.

