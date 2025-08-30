Emergency crews rescue two hikers near Arlington Peak in Santa Barbara Co.

Emergency crews rescued two hikers near Arlington Peak in Santa Barbara County Saturday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County (SBC) Fire Department.

Authorities say the agency, along with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and the Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue team, responded to the Arlington Peak area at 11:58 a.m. following a report of a hiker experiencing mild dehydration after running out of water.

While hiking in, medics reportedly found a 66-year-old female who required help. SBC Fire officials say she was hoist-rescued and transported away from the area by a helicopter.

Shortly after, authorities say the helicopter returned to help the original 911 caller, who was a 22-year-old male UC Santa Barbara student suffering from mild dehydration.

According to officials, the man was hoist-rescued and transported to the Santa Barbara Airport.

Both individuals reportedly declined hospital transport and were released at their own discretion.