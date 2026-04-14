EMS calls, arrests drop sharply during Isla Vista Deltopia weekend

The unsanctioned spring break party known as Deltopia in Isla Vista took place April 3-5, with officials reporting a significant decrease in emergency and law enforcement activity compared to previous years.

Sheriff’s officials said the need for paramedics was down sharply this year during Deltopia-area events.

Just seven Emergency Medical Services contacts were recorded over the weekend, marking a 95% decrease from 135 calls in 2025.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire, just over 12,000 students attended Soltopia, a sanctioned alternative event organized in response to Deltopia.

“It’s important to preserve the culture of Isla Vista, so we wanted to make sure there was a safe event that people could attend to kick off spring quarter,” said student organizer Johnathon Abbod.

Law enforcement activity also saw a steep decline.

Authorities issued 42 citations and made six arrests over the three-day period, down more than 90% from 485 citations and 84 arrests in 2025, and 256 citations and 32 arrests in 2024.

Officials said none of the citations or arrests occurred within the Soltopia event area itself.

Fire officials said the weekend ran more smoothly than in past years, with increased safety measures visible across the area.

“It was much more organized, from EMS to water stations everywhere. It seems like everyone had a great time,” said Santa Barbara County Fire public information officer Mike Gray.

Gray said staffing levels were based on previous years’ activity.

“We staffed the event based on previous years and the need for emergency medical services,” Gray said. “This year’s event was much more successful, so we’ll have to see if that increased staffing is going to be necessary moving forward.”

