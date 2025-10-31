Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Felon arrested with loaded gun and drugs in Santa Barbara

Jessica Noll | WCPO
A routine traffic enforcement stop on Friday morning led to the arrest of a convicted felon found with a loaded firearm and narcotics.

Deputies say the incident happened around 12:22 a.m. on Halloween day near Las Positas Road and Rebecca Lane in Santa Barbara, when a car made an unsafe turn and was carrying an unsecured load. Officials say the driver, 28-year-old Juan Fernando Rios, initially pulled over but then suddenly reversed, nearly hitting the deputy’s patrol car.

During the investigation, deputies discovered Rios who is a convicted felon was in allegedly in possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm, along with methamphetamine, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.

Rios was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of controlled substances while armed, and driving with a suspended license.

He’s currently being held at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on $50,000 bail.

