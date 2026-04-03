Fight leads to stabbing near Santa Barbara harbor

A man was arrested and another hospitalized following an early-morning stabbing in Santa Barbara this week.

Santa Barbara police say officers responded to the Santa Barbara Landing at the Harbor at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday to reports of an assault.

Once on scene, they say they found a man with multiple injuries.

The investigation revealed the man had been involved in a verbal altercation with some people in the harbor area, which eventually escalated into a fight, resulting in the man being stabbed, police said.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and was said to be “stable” as of late Thursday night.

Police say officers returned Thursday evening to the harbor area to continue investigating and possibly locate witnesses. They say it was then that they noticed a person who matched the suspect description leaving on a fishing boat.

The suspect, identified as Ivan Hernandez, 49, of Commerce, was taken into custody and booked on assault-related charges.

Police say the incident is believed to be isolated.