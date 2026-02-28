Final construction on Goleta roundabouts will result in weekend traffic delays

Motorists traveling through the City of Goleta this weekend should expect delays as final construction work wraps up on two newly built roundabouts at the Hollister Avenue and Highway 217 interchange.

City officials say road closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday.

The southbound Highway 217 off-ramp and the northbound on-ramp at Hollister Avenue will be closed during that time.

The project has brought months of construction activity to the busy corridor, affecting nearby businesses, including Zermeño Dance Academy, located across the street from the interchange.

“We definitely hear chatter from the parents. They have to leave extra early in order to get here, especially during heavy traffic times,” said Daniela Zermeño Sanchez, the academy’s director.

She said safety has also been a concern during construction.

“We’ve had issues with people cutting through and driving pretty quickly, and it becomes a concern for us because we have kids running through the area,” Zermeño Sanchez said.

The new roundabouts are designed to improve traffic flow and reduce serious collisions.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, roundabouts can reduce severe crashes at intersections by an average of 80%.

Felipe Camarillo, a gas station employee who frequently drives through the area, said the interchange has long been problematic.

“Whether I drive through here to take my kids to school or work, it’s very chaotic,” Camarillo said.

He encouraged drivers to plan ahead during the weekend closures.

The roundabouts are part of Project Connect, the city’s largest capital improvement project to date. Officials say the new traffic pattern is scheduled to open March 2.

