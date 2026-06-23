Final phase of Clean Air Express fare increases to take effect in July

Commuters relying on the Clean Air Express will see a final adjustment in ticket prices starting July 1, 2026, marking the completion of a three-year plan approved by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG).

According to SBCAG, the price change follows an approach designed to balance the rising costs of transit operations while maintaining service quality and reliability for the approximately 600 riders who use the service daily to travel between North County and South Coast communities.

Under the new fare structure, the price of a monthly pass will increase to $180, up from $170, while the cost for a 10-ride ticket book will rise to $60 from $57. The cash fare for a single trip remains unchanged at $8.

Despite the increases, officials are emphasizing that public transit remains a cost-effective alternative to the expenses of maintaining a personal vehicle.

Aaron Bonfilio, Director of Multimodal Programs at SBCAG, explained that the adjustments are essential to keeping the service sustainable for the long term.

“Our goal is to maintain the reliable service riders depend on every day,” Bonfilio said. “For many commuters, Clean Air Express is a smart financial decision – saving on gas, maintenance, and wear and tear – without the stress of driving every day.”

Clean Air Express / SBCAG

For riders looking for additional savings, the "Tap to Ride" contactless payment system continues to be an option.

Single trips paid through the system are priced at $7, consistently remaining $1 less than the cash fare.

The system also offers a daily fare cap of $12 and a monthly cap of $180, which matches the cost of the monthly pass.

SBCAG claims they remain committed to “providing affordable, reliable transportation” and will “continue working with the community to enhance service and accessibility.”