Fire breaking out near Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara County fire department says there was a fire at a homeless encampment near Highway 101 in Santa Barbara.

They say it happened near the southbound side of Highway 101, south of Cathedral Oaks road around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Firefighters say the fire was originally 50 feet by 50 feet and expanded into a eucalyptus tree,

They say the fire has been knocked down and crews are clearing up.

One lane of Southbound highway 101 is closed and they say travelers should expect delays.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.