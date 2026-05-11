Fire reported on natural gas platform off Santa Barbara coast

A fire was reported Monday morning on the natural gas platform "Habitat" off the coast of Santa Barbara.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the fire was reported just before 7:15 a.m.

There were 26 people on board the platform at the time. Coast Guard officials say everyone made it back to shore safely with just two minor injuries reported.

The Coast Guard is on scene and has established a 1,000-yard safety zone around the platform.

It's unknown at this time how the fire started.

Fire departments and harbor patrol from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are reportedly assisting.

USCG, SB Harbor Patrol, SB County Fire, SB City Fire & Ventura County Fire are responding to a fire on platform HABITAT 7.5nm off Santa Barbara. All 26 crew evacuated safely. A 1000 yard safety zone is in effect around the platform. Updates will be made as available. pic.twitter.com/kwnlVZghnc — USCG Southwest (@USCGSouthwest) May 11, 2026

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.