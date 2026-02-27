Firefighters rescue cat from Goleta house fire

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Goleta on Friday morning.

It was reported at about 9:45 a.m. at a home in the 7000 block of Evergreen Drive.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire is believed to have started in the garage. Crews were able to contain the fire within about 20 minutes.

Firefighters also rescued a cat from the home. Fire officials say it was suffering from smoke inhalation. Crews administered oxygen, the cat recovered and was reunited with its family.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.