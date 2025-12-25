First indoor pickleball facility coming to the South Coast

The first indoor pickleball facility is coming to the South Coast, offering players a place to play rain or shine.

Trish and Ted Guggenheim weren’t always pickleball enthusiasts, but that changed quickly after moving to the area.

“When we moved to Santa Barbara two years ago, pickleball became our community. It was absolutely where we found our friends. If you know us, you found us on the pickleball court,” Trish Guggenheim said.

Realizing the limitations of outdoor play, the Guggenheims decided to create an indoor space.

“Santa Barbara is always amazing, but sometimes the conditions are unreliable, so we’re providing people an opportunity to play pickleball from 6 a.m. to midnight,” Ted Guggenheim said.

The couple is transforming a former Bed Bath & Beyond in Goleta into a state-of-the-art indoor facility covering more than 20,000 square feet.

“It’s a space where we can run training programs for youth and really build this sport. The way pickleball is trending right now, the future is with the youth,” Trish said.

Community interest has been strong, with dozens reaching out to show support.

The facility is expected to be completed in the spring of 2026.