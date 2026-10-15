Five arrested in alleged lobster poaching at Goleta Pier

Five people were arrested after California wildlife officers say they caught suspects illegally taking lobsters from Goleta Pier in the weeks leading up to the opening of spiny lobster season.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, officers conducted several patrols at the Santa Barbara County pier before the season opened on October 2.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife

During one patrol, an officer contacted a person who allegedly had five lobsters, four of them undersized. The following night, an officer found another person with 10 lobsters, 8 of which were undersized.

The following week, wildlife officers say they watched three groups remove lobsters from hoop nets and place them into containers.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife

Officers seized 28 lobsters from those three groups, including 16 undersized lobsters. In one case, officers say a suspect admitted to hiding additional lobsters in a vehicle, where 6 undersized lobsters were discovered.

In all, five people were arrested for alleged violations including taking lobster out of season, taking undersized lobster and possessing more than the legal limit.

Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife says all of the lobsters were returned to the ocean alive.