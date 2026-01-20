Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former UCSB student convicted of rape

A former U.C. Santa Barbara student faces up to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that following a three-month jury trial, Arian Eteghaei was convicted of forcible sexual penetration, misdemeanor domestic violence, and forcible rape involving two victims.

Jurors were unable to reach a verdict on 14 additional counts.

The charges were filed against Eteghaei in 2021, following a joint investigation between the UCSB Police Department and the Santa Barbara County DA’s Office.

Eteghaei is scheduled to be sentenced on April 8.

