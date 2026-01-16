Foul play not suspected in death of man found at Santa Barbara park

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a man found Friday morning at a Santa Barbara park, according to police.

Santa Barbara police say they along with other first responders were dispatched to Alameda Park along the 1400 block of Santa Barbara Street at around 10 a.m. to reports of an unresponsive man.

Police say when they arrived, they found the 65-year-old without a pulse and lying on the ground near a bench on the park's south side.

Life-saving measures were performed for about 20 minutes but were reportedly unsuccessful.

Police are not releasing the man’s name until next-of-kin is notified.