UPDATE: Lanes on northbound Hwy 101 reopened after multi-vehicle crash in Goleta

UPDATE (5:50 p.m.) - At 5:26 p.m., the CHP reported that both lanes on northbound Highway 101 were open to traffic.

CHP Santa Barbara posted around 5:36 p.m. that travelers should expect delays and use caution in the area due to a "multi-vehicle crash."

🚨 Traffic Alert 🚨

There is a multi-vehicle crash on NB US-101 at the Glen Annie Rd. off-ramp. Expect delays and use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/2sHb3H0ueS — CHP Santa Barbara (@CHP_SantaBarb) September 23, 2025

Caltrans reports that traffic is still slowed in the area, with the most significant delays near the Fairview Avenue off-ramp and near Turnpike Road.

___

ORIGINAL (5:28 p.m.) - Traffic is backed up on northbound Highway 101 in Goleta Monday evening after four vehicles were involved in a crash, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The agency reported at 4:32 p.m. that several vehicles— including a Subaru, a Kia, and a truck— had gotten into a crash at the Glen Annie Road off-ramp on northbound Highway 101.

CHP said all lanes of the highway were blocked off, and that the totaled Subaru needed to be towed.

Several medical units from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department were sent to the scene around 4:45 p.m., but were cleared from the incident at 5:19 p.m.

There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured.

According to Caltrans, traffic on northbound Highway 101 is significantly backed up from Patterson Avenue to the Glen Annie Road off-ramp.

Caltrans

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.