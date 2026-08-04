Free Child ID kits available through Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is offering families free Child ID Kits as an important child safety resource.

The kit provides parents and guardians with a simple way to record important identifying information about their child that they can provide to officials in the event that their child goes missing.

The kit collects fingerprints, a current photograph, physical descriptors, emergency contacts, and other key details. The kit is kept by the parent or guardian at home, and none of the information will be stored by the Sheriff’s Office or in any government database.

In the event of a missing child, parents or guardians can provide law enforcement with their completed Child ID Kit, allowing officials to begin an investigation as quickly as possible.

The Child ID Kits are provided through a partnership between the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP), the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA), and the National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA) as part of a nationwide effort to equip families with an important child safety resource.

To acquire one for free, parents or guardians can visit Sheriff’s Office locations during normal business hours:

Sheriff’s Headquarters 4434 Calle Real, Santa Barbara

4434 Calle Real, Santa Barbara Goleta Marketplace Office 7040 Marketplace Dr, Goleta

7040 Marketplace Dr, Goleta Carpinteria Sheriff’s Station 5775 Carpinteria Avenue, Carpinteria

5775 Carpinteria Avenue, Carpinteria Santa Ynez Valley Sheriff’s Station 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang

1745 Mission Drive, Solvang Lompoc Sheriff’s Station 3500 Harris Grade Road, Lompoc

3500 Harris Grade Road, Lompoc Buellton Sheriff’s Station 140 W. Hwy 246, Buellton

140 W. Hwy 246, Buellton Santa Maria Sheriff’s Station 812 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria

812 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria New Cuyama Sheriff’s Station70 Newsome Street, New Cuyama



Parents are encouraged to complete the kit as soon as they receive it and update the information and photograph periodically as their child grows.