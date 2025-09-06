Free downtown Santa Barbara shuttle serves 8,600 riders since May 27 launch

A free shuttle service helping people navigate downtown Santa Barbara has proven so popular that city officials are considering making it permanent.

Riders Mark Westerhoff and Nancy Stouffer are among the shuttle's regular riders, using it weekly to explore more of the city.

"The convenience and the drivers make you feel so welcome," Stouffer said.

For the couple, the shuttle provides access they might not otherwise have.

"At our advanced age, going all the way to the wharf and all the way back is about the most we can do," Westerhoff explained.

The Loop Shuttle has been operating since May 27, taking passengers up and down State Street from the Arlington Theatre to Stearns Wharf, with 11 stops along the way marked with signs and painted stars.

The program has already served more than 8,600 riders, according to Friends of State Street CEO Sharon Rich.

"It's full all the time, and we have a 99.5% positive rate from riders," Rich said.

The shuttle is expected to get even busier since the MTD shuttle service on Chapala Street ended on Labor Day and won't be offering service this fall.

City officials say the shuttle addresses a specific need they heard from residents and visitors.

"So one of the things we heard from residents and visitors was loving coming downtown and being on State Street, but wanting to have an option to be able to park your car once and go down towards the waterfront, or come up towards the Arlington," said State Street Master Planner Tess Harris.

The fully electric and accessible shuttles are funded by the city and Friends of State Street. The six-month pilot program costs $100,000, but officials are optimistic about its future.

"It's just a great amenity for our downtown businesses and for our downtown community, and we're looking forward to being able to continue it further," Harris said.

If the program is extended, Harris said they might add another cart for a total of four shuttles, which would cost an additional $25,000 to $50,000. The schedule could also be modified based on ridership patterns. The city is expected to make a decision on extending the program in the next couple of months.