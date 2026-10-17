Free skin cancer screening program to stop in Santa Barbara

The Skin Cancer Foundation’s Destination Healthy Skin RV will be making a stop in Santa Barbara on Oct. 24, offering free skin cancer screenings.

The program’s mobile RV travels around the country, providing free full-body skin cancer screenings from volunteer dermatologists, qualified physician assistants or nurse practitioners. Patients are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and will receive skin cancer education materials and sun protection samples in addition to the screening.

The stop in Santa Barbara will feature two local dermatologists, Dr. Alexis Dougherty and Dr. Charlotte Read.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer. In California alone, it’s estimated that 12,170 new cases of melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer, will be diagnosed by the end of 2026, according to The Skin Cancer Foundation.

Officials stress the importance of regular testing, saying that skin cancer can be curable if detected early enough. The Skin Cancer Foundation encourages people of all ages to visit a dermatologist for an annual skin exam, in addition to practicing monthly head-to-toe self-exams.

The Destination Healthy Skin RV will be available for screenings from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 24, at 36 Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara.