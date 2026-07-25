Free Youth Summit in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County teens have just a few days left to register for the free Youth Summit, a one-day career exploration event designed to help young people discover future education and employment opportunities.

Hosted by the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board, the summit will take place on Thursday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Allan Hancock College Fine Arts Complex in Santa Maria.

Participants will meet local employers, explore career pathways, learn about internships and workforce programs, attend interactive workshops, and discover scholarship opportunities.

Eligible attendees may also be considered for scholarship awards and laptop giveaways.

To make the event more accessible, complimentary transportation will be available for registered participants traveling from Lompoc to Santa Maria.

Registration is free, but the deadline to sign up is Sunday, July 26, and space is limited.

Parents, educators, and community members are encouraged to share the opportunity with teens and young adults who are preparing for college, careers, or the workforce.

For more information or to register, visit the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board's Youth Summit registration page: Level Up Youth Summit: Careers, Leadership, Opportunities