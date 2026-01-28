From 1991 to now: USWNT’s return lights up Harder Stadium crowd

Cheers, chants, and a bit of history filled UC Santa Barbara’s Harder Stadium Tuesday night as droves of fans packed the 17,000-seat venue to watch one of the world’s best soccer teams, the U.S. Women’s National Team.

It was the squad’s first trip to Santa Barbara in 35 years, drawing supporters from across the Central Coast, from Paso Robles down to Ventura.

"I think it's really cool for the women to be coming here," one fan said. "The whole community has come together to celebrate this and cheer them on."

The last time the national team stepped onto the Harder Stadium pitch was a friendly game against UCSB in 1991, just weeks before they claimed their first-ever Women’s World Cup title in China. Tad Bobak, who coached the Gauchos in that historic matchup, returned Tuesday night for what he called a full-circle moment.

"Looking at the crowd today, 35 years later, it shows how much soccer has grown and how we were kind of pilgrims and pioneers to what's happening right now. We’re very proud of that," Bobak said.

The U.S. women made quick work of their opponent, cruising to a 5-0 victory against Chile in the second contest of their 2026 season. The game also marked a first for nine team members hailing from Southern California, who experienced Harder Stadium’s smaller, but notably passionate, atmosphere.

"They were super loud. I could hear them the whole game," USWNT player Emily Sams said. "It felt very intimate and close. We really enjoyed it."

Star forward Trinity Rodman made note of the Central Coast crowd’s loud energy.

"A lot more intimate, closer, so it was definitely very loud," she said with a smile. "The music during warm-ups was loud and we all felt like, ‘Wow, the energy is great.’"

With the win, the U.S. Women’s National Team kicks off its journey toward another hopeful championship, leaving fans in Santa Barbara with a night they’ll remember long after the lights dimmed at Harder Stadium.