Caltrans has announced a full overnight closure on Highway 192 in Carpinteria on Monday, July 27.

Travelers should expect the road to be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Shephard Mesa Road and Highway 150.

The following detours will be available:



Drivers needing to exit on Highway 192 from Highway 150 will need to travel further north on Highway 50 and exit onto Via Real to turn right on Casitas Pass Road towards Highway 192

Drivers going south on Highway 192 toward Highway 150 will be detoured off Highway 192 to take Gobernador Canyon Road to Highway 150

Resident will be allowed to access their streets in the area of the full closure.

Crews will put up signs warning drivers in advance about the closure.

Caltrans asks that drivers allow for extra time in their travels.

The closures are expected to be completed by the morning of Tuesday, July 28.

Crews will be performing installation of a new potable water transmission main that connects a water district in Ventura County with one in Santa Barbara County.