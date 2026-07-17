Full overnight closures on Highway 217 in Goleta

Travelers on Highway 217 in Goleta should expect to encounter full overnight closures for several nights starting July 16, according to Caltrans

Full closures will happen overnight on Thursday, July 16, as well as Friday, July 17, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Hollister Avenue and Sandspit Road. They will continue next week from Sunday, July 19, through Friday, July 24.

Road signs will alert travelers in advance of the areas under traffic control.

The following detours will be available for anyone who needs to travel in the area:



Westbound traffic will be directed to get off at the Hollister ramp, continue on Hollister Avenue, turn left on Fairview, continue to James Fowler Road and Moffett Place to get on the Sandspit on-ramp to continue towards UCSB.

Eastbound traffic will get off at the Sandspit ramp, continue to Moffett Place and James Fowler Road then Fairview Avenue, turn right on Hollister Avenue to get back on the highway.

Overnight closures are expected to be completed by the morning of Saturday, July 25. The area will be paved in early August.

Caltrans asks travelers to allow extra time when driving through the area.

Road construction crews will be working on the San Jose Creek Bridge Replacement Project, which aims to replace existing bridges with new structures.

