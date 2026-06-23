Gas prices are falling across the country, just not as fast on the Central Coast

Drivers across the country are seeing some relief at the gas pump, but Central Coast residents are still paying significantly more than the national average.

For landscaper Antonio Gonzalez, higher fuel costs have become a growing challenge for his business.

"I used to fill up my gas tank with $70, now $120," Gonzalez said.

The increased expense has forced Gonzalez to pass some of those costs on to customers.

"I have increased the prices. Some clients understand it. For some people, $10, $20, others $50," he said.

While gas prices have eased in some parts of the country, global oil markets continue to respond to developments in the Middle East, which can influence energy costs worldwide.

Experts say California consistently experiences some of the highest gasoline prices in the nation for several reasons. The state requires a special cleaner-burning fuel blend, drivers pay higher taxes and fees, and California relies on a limited number of refineries to produce and supply gasoline.

"It still feels like we're paying more for gas than other months, other years, because we are," said Anlleyn Venegas, a spokesperson for AAA. "We're 92 cents more per gallon compared to just a year ago."

AAA officials say seasonal factors also contribute to higher prices.

"Historically, during the summer, we do pay more for gas than during the winter, not only because of the summer blend, but there's also more demand," Venegas said.

AAA recommends drivers compare prices between stations, combine errands when possible and stay current on vehicle maintenance to improve fuel efficiency and reduce costs.

