Goleta considers moratorium on new gun stores

The new location of Goodland Guns is drawing attention in Goleta because of its proximity to a daycare center.

For some residents, the location came as a surprise.

“It’s definitely different. I didn’t expect something like that to be there, but I don’t mind it at all,” said Joe Dominguez, a Goleta resident.

The location is now part of a larger debate over where firearms retailers should be allowed to operate in the city.

Goleta currently has no specific zoning regulations governing where firearm retailers can open.

The city council is considering an interim urgency ordinance that would temporarily prohibit new firearms and ammunition retailers from opening in Goleta. The proposed moratorium would remain in effect while city staff develops additional regulations specifically addressing firearm retailers.

Goodland Guns owner Dan Ashton said he is concerned the proposal could make it difficult for other firearms dealers to open in the city.

In an off-camera interview, Ashton described the proposed moratorium as a “thinly veiled ban.”

Ashton also said he is concerned the regulations could affect his ability to sell his business in the future.

For some Goleta residents, however, the debate comes down to whether gun stores belong in their community.

“I’m not comfortable with people having weapons. I’m super anti-guns,” said Oscar Quiroz, a Goleta resident.

The Goleta City Council is expected to decide on the proposed ordinance Tuesday.

