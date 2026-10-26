Goleta drone show video receives first-place award

The City of Goleta's Fourth of July Drone Light Show Highlights video received a first-place award at the 2026 California Association of Public Information Officials STAR Awards.

The STAR Awards recognize excellence in government video programming in California and Nevada. The drone show video received first-place in the Community Event Coverage category.

The award-winning video was produced by Paul Westmacott with Paradigm Pictures and narrated by Goleta Community Relations Manager Kelly Hoover.

You can watch the video here.

This award comes as Goleta is planning its third Fourth of July Drone Light Show and looking for sponsors to help cover the costs of the event.

The 2027 celebration is scheduled for Sunday, July 4th at Dos Pueblos High School.

In addition to the Drone Light Show, the event will have music, activities, entertainment, food trucks and a VIP section.

The City would like to secure most of its sponsors by January 31, 2027. Business or organizations interested in supporting the event can email PIO@CityofGoleta.gov.