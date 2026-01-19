Goleta gears up for e-bike safety week

Goleta is holding its electric bike safety week for the fourth year in a row, starting Monday, Jan. 19.

The city is hosting safety outreach activities at local schools throughout the week to promote safer streets for everyone.

As part of the effort, community members will be able to attend an E-Bike Skills and Group Ride event on Saturday, Jan. 24, from 1:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Goleta Valley Junior High. Participants will learn important safety tips and best practices for cycling.

MOVE Santa Barbara will be on-site to conduct pre-ride safety checks to help prevent crashes and ensure everyone is ready for the road.

Additionally, the state of California has passed Assembly Bill (AB) 544, which has a few new laws related to e-bike safety.

Electric bicycles are now required to have a red reflector or a solid or flashing red light with a built-in reflector on the rear at all times. In the past, it was only required during the nighttime.

Parents can be fined if their child under 18 years violates e-bike safety laws, such as riding without proper equipment or using an unsafe or illegal e-bike.

City officials are also advising community members to make sure their e-bike actually meets the legal definition of an e-bike. Many electric devices look like e-bikes but don’t qualify under the law.