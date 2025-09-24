Goleta man arrested after police say he threatened to kill his partner

A Goleta man was arrested Monday afternoon after police say he threatened his partner and refused to cooperate with law enforcement.

Around 6 a.m. on September 22 Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call in the 6200-block of Avenida Gorrion.

Police say the victim reported that her partner, 41-year-old Patrick Kennedy, had threatened to kill her. Fearing for her safety, she left the home.

Deputies say they arrived to find Kennedy uncooperative, speaking through his Ring doorbell camera.

Over the course of their investigation, authorities discovered Kennedy had spent the night handling firearms, made specific threats to kill the victim, and had previously threatened a neighbor with a replica grenade.

Authorities say he is also known to keep loaded firearms both inside his home and vehicle.

Kennedy was taken into custody at 1 p.m. and is facing multiple charges, including assault, criminal threats, and felony child endangerment.

He is being held on $500,000 bail. A search warrant was later executed at his home to seize firearms and ammunition.