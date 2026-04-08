Goleta man arrested for attempted murder and stalking ex-girlfriend

On Tuesday night Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives announced they have arrested a Goleta man in connection with an attempted murder and stalking investigation.

Authorities say on March 25 deputies responded to the 1100-block of Via Regina following a 911 call reporting an intruder running away from a home.

When deputies arrived, they say they found an adult man who had been stabbed several times. The victim went to a hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies identified the suspect as 39-year-old Jorge Luis Jijon-Lagara of Goleta.

Investigators determined that Jijon-Lagara had been surveilling his ex-girlfriend, who was in a relationship with the victim.

On April 2, detectives served a search warrant and arrest warrant at a home in the 200-block of Hillview Road in Goleta.

Jijon-Lagara was taken into custody and booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on felony charges including attempted murder and stalking. He is being held without bail.

The victim is expected to recover.