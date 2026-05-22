Goleta opens free splash pad in Old Town

Nearly 200 community members gathered at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park in Old Town Goleta on Thursday, May 21 for the ribbon-cutting of the city's new splash pad.

City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte cut the blue ribbon to mark the official opening. A 9-year-old celebrating his birthday at the park, was asked to press the button to turn on the water for the first time. About 100 children rushed in immediately after.

City of Goleta Neighborhood Services Director JoAnne Plummer emceed the event.

"As the kids ran into the splash pad for the first time, their laughter and wide-eyed excitement said everything. Parents were beaming, children were glowing, and in that moment, you could feel the heart of this community. This is the kind of joy that this space will provide for years," Plummer said.

Officials with the City of Goleta say the system uses recirculated and treated water to support environmental sustainability.

"Today, we stand here together, finally able to say: We did it. The splash pad is here. It's real. And it belongs to all of you. This space represents persistence, partnership, and the power of community vision. It represents years of planning, patience, and hope. And most of all, it represents the families and children who will laugh, play, and make memories here for generations," said Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte.

The splash pad has 34 water jets in a variety of patterns and 2 activator posts that allow users to turn the water on during designated hours. It is open to all ages but is described as more entertaining for young children.

The splash pad operates seasonally from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend, six days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is closed Wednesdays for routine maintenance and cleaning.