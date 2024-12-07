Goleta Police Department aims to reduce deaths on local roads with new grant

The Goleta Police Department announced that it has received a $125,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to support its ongoing enforcement and education programs aimed at reducing the number of serious injuries and deaths on local roads.

The grant program reportedly runs through September 2025.

Officials say the grant will provide additional programs and resources, including:



High-visibility distracted driving enforcement operations targeting drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law

Enforcement operations focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk

Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes

Community presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding, and bicycle and pedestrian safety

Collaborative enforcement efforts with neighboring agencies

Officer training and/or recertification

“We are grateful to receive this grant, which will strengthen our traffic enforcement efforts and improve road safety,” Senior Deputy Jeff Farmer said in a press release. “By increasing enforcement of traffic laws and focusing on high-risk areas, we aim to reduce dangerous driving behaviors, prevent crashes, and make our roads safer for everyone."