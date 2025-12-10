Goleta post office could be renamed to honor local veteran

A proposal to rename the post office on South Patterson Ave. in Goleta after a Central Coast veteran is one step closer to approval.

The House of Representatives this week passed legislation introduced by Rep. Salud Carbajal to rename the post office for Frederick Lopez, a retired Brigadier General in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Lopez was born in Santa Barbara, attended Cal Poly, and joined the Marines in 1967. He earned a Bronze Star and Combat Action Ribbon as a platoon commander in the Vietnam War. Over his 30-year career in the military, he also received a Distinguished Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and other decorations.

Lopez retired in 1998, but according to Rep. Carbajal, he has continued to advocate for his fellow veterans, including as an active member in the Military Order of the World Wars.

The legislation now moves to the U.S. Senate for consideration.

Click here to hear Lopez tell his story through the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project.