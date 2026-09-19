Goleta train station project delayed

The City of Goleta says delays, including issues getting construction materials, have pushed back the timeline for the roughly $32 million train station project.

Construction began in September 2024 next to the existing Amtrak platform on South La Patera Lane. The project is largely funded by the state, including $18.6 million awarded through the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG).

Once complete, the new station will give passengers something they currently don't have: a full-service place to wait for the train.

For rider James Ransely, the amenities are already a welcome prospect. “This is my first ever time,” Ransely said during a recent visit to the station.

Asked what he thought, Ransely said the location was convenient but would be improved by having a place to wait indoors. “Umm, I think overall it’s very convenient. It would be nice if it were open and there was a bathroom,” he said.

A bathroom will be among several new amenities planned for the station.

The completed station will include a lobby, electronic ticketing, waiting room, restrooms, café, community room, and bike storage.

The City said delays, including difficulties obtaining construction materials, have pushed back the project's timeline.

Rider Bob Samuels said he is eager to see the project finished.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s long overdue, and I wonder when it’s going to be done. That’s my main concern: when is it going to be done,” Samuels said.

The project is also designed to increase train ridership and improve connections between rail passengers and local transportation, including buses, UC Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Airport.

For Samuels, having an indoor waiting area could be particularly useful during bad weather. “With the weather, it might be rainy or windy; it would be nice to have some place to go,” he said.

The project was initially expected to be complete this summer. The City of Goleta now expects the station to be ready by the end of the year.

