Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Barbara South Coast

Actions

Goleta woman found dead; son arrested on suspicion of murder

armitos avenue homicide.jpg
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Armitos Avenue, Goleta
armitos avenue homicide.jpg
Posted

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 32-year-old man in Goleta on suspicion of killing his mother.

Sheriff's officials say, at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, deputies were called to the 5500 block of Armitos Avenue for a welfare check on 72-year-old Lynn Areno. They found her dead at the scene and quickly detained her son, Christopher Vanvalck.

Vanvalck was booked into the county jail on suspicion of homicide, with his bail set at $2 million.

Sheriff's officials have not yet released any details about how Areno was killed and say the investigation is still ongoing; however, detectives do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community