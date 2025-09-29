Goleta woman found dead; son arrested on suspicion of murder

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 32-year-old man in Goleta on suspicion of killing his mother.

Sheriff's officials say, at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, deputies were called to the 5500 block of Armitos Avenue for a welfare check on 72-year-old Lynn Areno. They found her dead at the scene and quickly detained her son, Christopher Vanvalck.

Vanvalck was booked into the county jail on suspicion of homicide, with his bail set at $2 million.

Sheriff's officials have not yet released any details about how Areno was killed and say the investigation is still ongoing; however, detectives do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.