Golf Classic raises funds to fight food insecurity in Santa Barbara County

Veggie Rescue hosted its Golf Classic Monday at the Alisal Ranch Private Course in Solvang, with registration opening at 10 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon.

Every golfer received cart and green fees, a goodie bag, food and drinks on the course, and an entry in the putting contest for a chance to win $250.

Two hole-in-one prizes were also in play one was a car on one hole and $1,000,000 on the other.

Additional competitions included longest drive, straightest drive, and closest to the pin, each carrying their own prize.

The day wrapped up with drinks and appetizers at an awards reception, where the winning team took home the tournament's first perpetual trophy.

Dr. Eryn Shugart, executive director of Veggie Rescue, said the event supports a critical need in the region.

"Santa Barbara County actually is the second highest of California's 58 counties in food insecurity. So this is a pretty severe problem in our county, and Veggie Rescue is working hard to get more food out to the nonprofit partners we serve."