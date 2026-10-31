Halloween restrictions take effect in Isla Vista ahead of weekend celebrations

Halloween celebrations in Isla Vista are looking different this year as UC Santa Barbara and local law enforcement implement additional restrictions ahead of the holiday weekend.

According to UCSB’s 2026 Halloween legal advisory, a festival noise ordinance is in effect from Oct. 26 through Nov. 4. The ordinance prohibits parties with amplified music and 250 or more attendees. Amplified music also cannot be heard from the street between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.

For some students, the restrictions have changed the atmosphere of one of Isla Vista’s biggest weekends of the year.

“IV in Halloween is cancelled by police. The police enforcement is really harsh. No parties, no visitors, basically no fun,” said UCSB student Alexa Alteamaira.

The university is also limiting campus access, prohibiting overnight visitor parking Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31.

The changes may also be affecting local businesses. Maria Mayo, owner of Maria’s Tacos, said business has been slower during Halloween weekend, with more customers celebrating earlier in the month.

“So Halloween weekend is not as busy here. It's busy like the last two weeks ago. They celebrate two weeks early Halloween,” Mayo said.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies are preparing for the holiday crowds. UCSB Police plan to bring in additional officers from other UC campuses, while the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says its staffing increase will be more limited.

Last year's enforcement numbers show the scale of police activity during the celebrations. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies made 17 arrests and issued 80 citations from Oct. 24 through 26, 2025. During Halloween weekend, Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, deputies reported one arrest and 11 citations.

Despite the enforcement efforts, some students say the increased police presence creates its own challenges.

“Every year a bunch of cops come. They really pack the area, really creating a nuisance for student life,” said UCSB student Alex Ewing.

UCSB is urging students to follow the Halloween restrictions, keep celebrations local and prioritize safety throughout the weekend.

