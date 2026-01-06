Heavy rain slams Santa Barbara causing a flood of problems

Days of steady rain brought flooding, road closures and disruptions across the Santa Barbara area, impacting both local businesses and travel throughout the region.

Jamie Diamond, the owner of Santa Barbara Landing, said the storms significantly slowed business during what is already a typically slower month.

“We’ve had days where the phone didn’t ring once, and not a single person walked through the door,” Diamond said.

In addition to fewer customers, Diamond said storm debris has created ongoing challenges at the waterfront business. Trash and debris were washed into the harbor and onto nearby beaches, requiring additional cleanup.

“It’s debris and trash that gets washed out into the harbor and onto the nearby beach, just clearing that out of the way,” Diamond said.

On the roads, California Highway Patrol Officer Arevalo said cleanup efforts on Highway 101 and Highway 1 in northern Santa Barbara County , were completed quickly, allowing closures to be lifted.

“It all depends on the extent of the damage,” Arevalo said. “In this case, Caltrans did an amazing job, and they were able to open roads in less than 24 hours. When that happens, it’s important to check for updates.”

The CHP encourages drivers to stay informed through its official social media accounts and to prepare their vehicles for future storms by ensuring windshield wipers are functioning properly and tires are in good condition.

