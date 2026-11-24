Higher-than-usual tides in the coming days could push ocean water farther up the shoreline, leaving portions of Rincon Beach submerged and creating potentially dangerous conditions for beachgoers and surfers.

For surfers, the combination of higher tides and changing wave conditions can make entering and exiting the water more difficult.

"It's hard to get in, hard to get out, waves are funky. I avoid those big king tides," said surfer Matt Barnett.

King tides are a natural part of the ocean's tidal cycle. However, the potential influence of El Niño could add pressure to California's coastline this winter, making it especially important for residents and visitors to monitor changing ocean conditions.

Barnett said powerful waves can also create hazardous conditions along the shoreline, particularly near seawalls.

"When it's really big, the waves will take you down the coast and crash you to the seawall. I've seen a lot of guys have to climb the seawall. It is actually kind of dangerous," Barnett said.

For those still planning to surf, preparation and awareness are key.

"I just take out a shorter board and pay attention and look online to see the tide charts," said surfer Rebecca Jamgoshian.

County residents are being urged to take the conditions seriously and stay informed about potential coastal hazards.

The National Weather Service has issued coastal flood advisories for parts of Santa Barbara County. Residents and visitors should monitor local forecasts and tide charts and use caution near beaches and coastal areas.

RELATED: Coastal Flood Warning for Wednesday and Thursday along the Central Coast